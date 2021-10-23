Bucks shrug off big loss

MIAMI • Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer masterminded a 4-0 win over the Miami Heat in the play-offs last season en route to winning the National Basketball Association (NBA) championship, which included a big 34-point victory in Game 2.

But on Thursday night, he admitted that his team got their "butts kicked" by the same opponents in a massive 42-point defeat, losing 137-95 in Miami.

The Heat, setting a franchise record for most points in a season-opening game, rode a 26-2 first-quarter run and 27 bench points from Tyler Herro to their big win at the FTX Arena as the Bucks dropped to 1-1.

Miami also got 21 points from Jimmy Butler and 20 points and a game-high 13 rebounds from Bam Adebayo.

"We got our butts kicked," Budenholzer said. "That happens in the NBA. Credit to Miami, but it's early (in the season). We'll look at some film. There's opportunities for us to always improve."

The previous Miami team record for points in an opener was 128 points against Detroit in 1999, and the biggest margin of victory was 26 points over Orlando in 2000.

"I mean, 137 is a lot. Hopefully, we can see that a lot this season," Herro said.

The Heat shot 53.1 per cent from the floor and 42.9 per cent on three-point attempts (15 for 35). The Bucks shot 38.1 per cent from the floor and only 28.6 per cent on threes (12 for 42).

Milwaukee, who beat the Brooklyn Nets 127-104 in their season-opening game on Tuesday, went nine consecutive minutes without a field goal in a brutal first quarter and never led in the game.

They were led by superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, who had 15 points and 10 rebounds. Khris Middleton was held to 10 points.

The Bucks played without two starters - centre Brook Lopez (back spasms) and Jrue Holiday (bruised heel). Rotation players Donte DiVincenzo and Bobby Portis were also injured.

NO EXCUSES We got our butts kicked. That happens in the NBA. Credit to Miami, but it's early (in the season). MIKE BUDENHOLZER, Milwaukee coach, on the team coming down to earth after their opening-day win.

"We'll get some of the guys back and every team is going to deal with this at different points," Budenholzer added. "It's a long journey and we're just getting started."

Veteran point guard and six-time All-Star Kyle Lowry, Miami's biggest off-season acquisition, missed his first five shots and finished with five points - on 1-for-8 shooting - and six assists. He did not make his first (and only) field goal until he swished a three-pointer from several feet beyond the arc with 11min 37sec left in the third quarter.

Lowry, who appeared to sprain both ankles during the same second-quarter play, returned to the court just a few minutes later.

The Heat's other newcomers this year are power forwards P.J. Tucker and Markieff Morris. Tucker started and had eight points and six rebounds. Morris had seven points and four rebounds off the bench.

Miami scored 19 consecutive points and led 40-17 after the first quarter. The period ended with Herro rushing up court and hitting a 35-footer at the buzzer. The Heat shot 57.7 per cent from the floor in the first quarter while Milwaukee shot a paltry 22.7 per cent.

Miami led by as many as 31 points in the second quarter before settling for a 72-43 half-time lead.

The Heat then surged ahead 105-69 after three quarters, and they cruised from there.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS