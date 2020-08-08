Bucks show title mettle

ORLANDO (Florida) • Having landed the top seed in the Eastern Conference for the second straight year, the question is whether the Milwaukee Bucks can translate their regular-season form to the play-offs.

Giannis Antetokounmpo believes the biggest challenge in their bid to win just their second National Basketball Association (NBA) championship title - and the first one since 1971 - is not one of their rivals like the Los Angeles Lakers, but rather themselves.

The current Most Valuable Player (MVP) and fellow All-Star Khris Middleton had a game-high 33 points apiece as the Bucks rallied from a 23-point deficit to defeat the Miami Heat 130-116 at Disney World on Thursday, sealing the conference's top seed in the process.

With a league-leading 55-14 record and four games left, they are also the favourites to be crowned the best regular-season team two years in a row.

Antetokounmpo is looking forward to going one better than last season, when they fell to eventual champions Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference Finals.

"It was a good challenge for us," said the forward. "It's good to face adversity. It's good to be uncomfortable. It's good to be down.

"It's good to chase because that's when you get better. You need challenges so you can improve as a team."

On playing to their potential, he added: "Probably the biggest challenge for us is ourselves.

"It's, 'How are we going to play? How hard are we going to play? Are we going to play for one another? Are we going to defend hard? Are we going to make that extra effort?' It's all about us."

Duncan Robinson had 21 points to pace the Heat, who are fourth in the East at 43-26 and, if the standings stay as they are, both teams could meet in the second round of the play-offs.

Despite playing without All-Stars Jimmy Butler and Goran Dragic due to injuries, Miami gave the NBA's top-rated defensive squad a fright, just like when they won their two previous meetings.​



The Heat threatened to complete the series sweep, but Antetokounmpo felt they had ultimately shown their championship mettle.

"We talked to one another and came out in the second half and played better," the "Greek Freak" said. "We're not going to let them think we're soft. This is who we are.

"From defence, our offence starts. That's who we are as a team. We play our best when we defend."

In the other key games of the day, Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard, who inspired the Toronto Raptors to their first NBA championship last term, scored 29 points to lead the Los Angeles Clippers over the Dallas Mavericks 126-111, pulling them 11/2 games ahead of the Denver Nuggets for second spot in the West.

"It's about executing, making sure we're putting in the effort out there," the forward said. "Just getting in game shape, getting our legs ready and our minds."

Meanwhile, centre Deandre Ayton scored 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, while guard Devin Booker added 20 points and 10 assists as the Phoenix Suns beat the Indiana Pacers 114-99 for their fourth straight win in the "bubble".

They improved to 30-39, two rungs and two games behind eighth-placed Memphis Grizzlies, who occupied the final play-off spot in the West.

