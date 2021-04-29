Brooklyn make NBA play-offs, eye 'bigger things'

TORONTO • Recent 10-day contract signee Mike James fuelled a fourth-quarter rally, and a balanced effort helped the Brooklyn Nets weather off-scoring nights from Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in their 116-103 National Basketball Association road victory over the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday.

With the victory, the Nets became the first Eastern Conference team to clinch a play-off berth, after the Utah Jazz in the West.

"I think we have our eyes on bigger things, but it's a nice first step to clinch a berth," first-year Nets coach Steve Nash said.

"For this group, facing all we've faced, to be in this position with 10 games left is very positive."

Brooklyn (42-20), facing a season sweep from the Raptors (26-36), fell behind 90-84 in the fourth quarter.

But James, who signed his short-term deal last Friday, scored seven of his 11 points over a 2min 43sec stretch, which coincided with a decisive 22-6 Brooklyn run.

Durant then scored seven consecutive Nets points after posting just 10 points in the first three quarters, shutting the door on Toronto's comeback effort.

He was one of seven Nets players to score in double figures with 17 points, and added a team-high 10 rebounds.

Jeff Green paced Brooklyn with 22 points, while Irving had only nine - the first time he has not scored in double figures this term.

James also dished out a game-high eight assists.

"It is something that we can hang our hats on," Green said of the team clinching a play-off spot.

"That's something we can be proud of, but we also have to realise that that's not the goal. We have to take on the next step, and that's focusing on what we need to accomplish in the play-offs to get to our ultimate goal."

Kyle Lowry shot six of nine from outside the arc en route to a game-high 24 points for the Raptors, and O.G. Anunoby shot three of five behind the line to finish with 21 points.

In Boston, Luguentz Dort scored 24 points, Darius Bazley had 21 with 10 rebounds and the Oklahoma City Thunder avoided a franchise-record 15-game losing streak with a 119-115 victory over the hosts Celtics.

The Thunder (21-41) won for the first time since March 31 despite 27 turnovers.

Jaylen Brown had 39 points and 11 rebounds and Payton Pritchard added a career-high 28 points for the Celtics (32-30), who lost their third straight game.

