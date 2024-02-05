Bradley Beal scores 43 in Washington return to lead Phoenix Suns to victory over Wizards

WASHINGTON – Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal had an “awesome” time unleashing a season-high 43-point barrage on Feb 4 against his former National Basketball Association (NBA) team, hitting 16 of 21 shots in a 140-112 road triumph against the Washington Wizards.

The 30-year-old sank four of five shots from three-point range and all seven of his free throws while contributing six assists and two steals.

“Spectacular,” said Suns coach Frank Vogel.

“He’s one of the best players in the world. That’s why we were excited to get him in Phoenix.

“Played great defence. Came out sharing the basketball. It’s about being aggressive and reading the defence. He did a great job with that.”

Beal, the third overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft, spent 11 seasons with the Wizards, averaging 22.1 points a game for a perennial doormat, reaching the play-offs only once in his time at Washington.

The Wizards played a video tribute to Beal in his first visit since being traded last June while fans gave him a standing ovation.

He said: “Tonight was awesome. To be back in the city that has helped me grow as a man, drafted me on my 19th birthday... A lot of good memories, man, and that tribute video was awesome...

“It was a mutual decision back in the summer. It wasn’t a spiteful or like a disgusting divorce. It was a good separation. No hard feelings in it.”

Kevin Durant added 18 points for the Suns, who improved to 29-21 while sinking the Wizards to 9-40.

Meanwhile, Boston’s Jayson Tatum scored 34 points, grabbed eight rebounds and passed off seven assists to lead the NBA-best Celtics over the visiting Memphis Grizzlies 131-91.

Latvian forward Kristaps Porzingis added 26 points for the Celtics, who improved to 38-12.

In Miami, Kawhi Leonard scored 25 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead the Los Angeles Clippers to a 103-95 victory against the Heat – the Clippers’ 25th triumph in 30 games to reach 33-15.

James Harden added 21 points and 11 assists and Paul George had 15 points for the Clippers, while Jimmy Butler led the Heat with 21 points.

In Utah, Finland’s Lauri Markkanen scored 21 points to lead seven Jazz players in double figures as they beat the visiting Milwaukee Bucks 123-108.

Greek star Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 33 points, 13 assists and seven rebounds but Milwaukee fell five games back of Eastern Conference leaders Boston.