Boston Celtics sweep Indiana Pacers to reach NBA Finals

INDIANAPOLIS – The Boston Celtics are looking ahead to the “next step” after clinching the Eastern Conference Finals on May 27 with a 105-102 road win over the Indiana Pacers.

They swept the series 4-0 and booked a spot in the National Basketball Association (NBA) Finals.

The Celtics will face the winners of the Western Conference Finals, where the Dallas Mavericks hold a 3-0 lead over the Minnesota Timberwolves ahead of Game 4 on May 28.

Boston’s win in Indianapolis was their seventh straight in the post-season but they left it late against a Pacers team again without injured star guard Tyrese Haliburton.

Jaylen Brown proved decisive once more.

He hit a step-through to level at 102-102 with 2min 40sec left in the fourth quarter, then superbly rose to block Andrew Nembhard at the rim.

With 45 seconds remaining, Brown found Derrick White in the corner who sank the three-point jumper that ultimately clinched the game – and the series.

“It’s been nothing but a grind, we haven’t skipped no steps all season,” said Brown, named the Eastern Conference Finals MVP (Most Valuable Player) after averaging almost 30 points through the series.

“We’ve got a bunch of great guys in this locker room, tough guys. Our coaching staff has been great, front office great and now we want to take the next step.”

Brown led Boston’s scoring with 29 points and Jayson Tatum had 26 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists.

Nembhard, who had 24 points, 10 assists and six rebounds for the Pacers, missed a three-pointer with 33 seconds left which would have tied the game.

The Celtics return to the NBA Finals two years after losing to the Golden State Warriors as they search for their first NBA title since 2008.

Head coach Joe Mazzulla paid tribute to his team.

“Look at all the talent, look at the players that we have. It’s really all about them,” he said.

“They let us coach them. They allow us to push them, they listen to us... As a coach, the greatest gift you can have is a group of guys that trust you and that allow you to coach them.”