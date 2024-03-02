Boston Celtics school Dallas Mavericks for 10th straight NBA win

NEW YORK – The Boston Celtics, who are leading the National Basketball Association (NBA) standings, have declared themselves as a “really good team”.

Fueled by 32 points from Jayson Tatum and 21 three-pointers, they withstood a 37-point triple-double from Luka Doncic to beat the Dallas Mavericks 138-110 on March 1 and push their NBA winning streak to 10 games.

Tatum took awhile to warm up, missing all four of his shots in the first quarter, but the All-Star forward scored 16 in the third quarter as the Celtics seized control at home.

“In simple terms, we have a really good team,” he said as Boston became the first team this season to win 10 straight.

“Every night is going to look a little bit different. But as long as we continue to build good habits and win, it’s all going to work itself out.”

Down by seven at half-time, the Mavs pulled within two points midway through the third.

But Jaylen Brown and Tatum connected on back-to-back three-pointers and the Celtics pulled relentlessly away.

Brown scored 25 points and Kristaps Porzingis, who carried the early offensive load, added 24 as seven Boston players scored in double figures.

They simply overwhelmed the Mavs, despite Doncic’s 12th triple-double of the season. The Slovenian added 12 rebounds and 11 assists and Kyrie Irving scored 19 points despite connecting on just nine of 23 shot attempts.

“We know if we play the game the right way, there’s a lot of options out there,” Brown said. “We’re confident in the game plan and we’re confident in our ability to read the game. And we’ve been doing that pretty much all year.”

Elsewhere, the Golden State Warriors extended their road winning streak to eight games with a 120-105 victory over the Raptors in Toronto.

Stephen Curry scored 25 points and Jonathan Kuminga added 24 for the Warriors, who found themselves delayed six hours at the airport after their victory over the New York Knicks on Feb 29.

“Fantastic win,” said Golden State coach Steve Kerr, who had taken his team to task after watching them sleepwalk through the opening minutes, partly because of their travel fatigue.

“Last night was brutal – that’s the worst travel circumstances I’ve ever been involved in in the NBA.”

R.J. Barrett led Toronto’s scoring with 23 points. All-Star Scottie Barnes had 10 points and six rebounds before departing late in the first half with a left hand injury.

In another game, Cleveland guard Darius Garland drilled eight three-pointers to fuel the short-handed Cavaliers in a 110-100 victory over the Pistons in Detroit.

With Donovan Mitchell and Caris LeVert sidelined with injuries, Garland scored a game-high 29 points. Evan Mobley added 22 points and 17 rebounds for the Cavs, who led by 26 early in the fourth quarter.

That lead dwindled to just seven points before Cleveland sealed it at the free-throw line.

Cade Cunningham scored 21 points and handed out 10 assists for the Pistons, who endured their 50th defeat of the season. AFP