Boston Celtics ready to battle Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in NBA Finals

NEW YORK – A Boston Celtics team desperate for glory will face a Dallas Mavericks squad eager to play spoiler, when they clash in the National Basketball Association (NBA) Finals which tip off on June 6 (June 7, Singapore time).

Led by superstars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, the Celtics have had an easy road to the title-deciding series.

Coming out of the weaker Eastern Conference as top seeds, they breezed past the Jimmy Butler-less Miami Heat, beat the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Indiana Pacers, who were without Tyrese Haliburton for the last two games.

Boston have won 12 of their 14 play-off games and gone undefeated on the road, but they know that none of that will matter if they fail to end a title drought that stretches back to 2008.

The mission is clear – hang that elusive 18th championship banner from the TD Garden rafters and put recent post-season disappointment, including falling to the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 Finals and coming up short in the Conference Finals last season, firmly behind them.

“They were the best team in the regular season and they have been the best team in the play-offs,” former player and current ESPN analyst JJ Redick said ahead of Game 1 in Boston.

“I feel strongly that they are the favourites going into this series. At the same time, I wouldn’t be surprised if Luka (Doncic) and Kyrie (Irving) and (Dallas head coach Jason Kidd) win... This is going to be a phenomenal series.”

Tatum is raring to go but taking nothing for granted.

“I hate that we had to go through it. I wish we would have won,” he said, referring to their 2022 defeat.

“But I’m a firm believer that everything happens for a reason. There’s a lesson to be learnt in every situation. Last year we didn’t (even) make it to the Finals. Put things in perspective.

“You could see our excitement when we won the Conference (this year). I do feel a lot different this time. I’m excited for the opportunity for us to get the job done.”

Brown said he has watched the 2022 Finals several times to learn how to better manage his emotions and to make better decisions on the court.

“You learn and grow from your experiences, two years later makes a pretty big difference,” he said.

“We’ve been able to go through experiences, having success but not having success at the same time. The ultimate goal is to get over the hump and win.”