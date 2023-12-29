Boston Celtics rally to hand Detroit Pistons 28th straight NBA defeat

NEW YORK – Detroit Pistons coach Monty Williams was “proud” of his players despite just missing out on breaking their long and unwanted losing streak in the National Basketball Association (NBA) on Dec 28.

The Pistons fought hard, led by a big margin, went into overtime, but ultimately could not overcome the Boston Celtics.

All their efforts were in vain as the Celtics rallied from a 21-point deficit to win 128-122 in the extra period, and hand the Pistons a record-equalling 28th straight NBA defeat.

“I’m unbelievably proud of the group, the way they bring it,” Williams said.

“They’ve heard all the stuff (criticism) about our team but they just keep bringing it. I know it’s going to pay off.

“They bring a spirit and integrity and toughness to the gym every single day. As bad as they hurt right now, I hurt for them. But I told them: ‘If we bring that kind of toughness and execution – minus the turnovers – we’re not just going to win one game. We’re going to put something together.”

On a night when sensational San Antonio rookie Victor Wembanyama scored 30 points to lead the Spurs to a 118-105 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers and two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic was virtually perfect in a Denver Nuggets win, the Pistons were on the wrong side of history again.

Detroit, already the first team to lose 27 straight games in a single season, are now the second team to lose 28 in a row – joining the Philadelphia 76ers who had a 28-game skid spanning the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons.

Kristaps Porzingis’ dunk – after Jayson Tatum grabbed the rebound of a miss by Detroit’s Isaiah Livers – effectively sealed it, putting Boston up 123-117 with 45.2 seconds left in overtime.

The Celtics escaped with their perfect home record intact at 15-0, improving their league-leading record to 24-6.

For a while, however, it looked like a desperate Detroit might take advantage of a Celtics squad expecting an easy win – something Boston coach Joe Mazzulla had warned was a danger for his team.

“Each loss they’re actually playing harder because they want to win,” Mazzulla said. “It’s going to happen.”

The Pistons had 31 second-chance points and with Cade Cunningham scoring 22 of his team-high 31 points in the first half, led by as many as 21 on the way to a 66-47 lead at the break.

Cunningham added six rebounds and nine assists and Jaden Ivey scored 22 points with 10 rebounds. But 19 Detroit turnovers led to 27 Celtics points.

“We’re on the same level as all these teams we were playing against,” insisted Cunningham.

“There’s no team that I’ve ever come across in the NBA where I felt like I was going into a slaughterhouse. So every game we should be able to fight teams and impose our will on them.

“We have what it takes to win a game. But to put games together, to find our system, find what’s clicking and allow us to sustain winning. That’s all we’re looking for.”