Boston Celtics hold off Milwaukee Bucks for seventh straight win

NEW YORK – Jayson Tatum believes the Boston Celtics are a “complete team” as he scored 31 points to help his team beat the Milwaukee Bucks 122-119 in their top-of-table Eastern Conference clash on March 20.

Boston had looked to be cruising towards their seventh straight National Basketball Association (NBA) victory after dominating Milwaukee for long periods of the showdown at the TD Garden.

Exploiting the absence of injured Bucks talisman Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Celtics surged into a 21-point lead late in the third quarter after Milwaukee had closed to within five just after half-time.

But a blistering fourth-quarter performance by the Bucks – who outscored the Celtics 36-21 in the final frame – set up a nerve-shredding finale before Boston squeaked home.

“It was ugly,” Tatum admitted afterwards.

“We didn’t play the way we wanted to in the fourth quarter, and they went on a run. No lead is safe in the NBA. But a win is a win and we’ll take it.”

Boston improved to 55-14 with the victory, leaving them a hefty 11 games clear of the second-placed Bucks. The Celtics now need just three more wins to be assured of top seeding and home court advantage through the play-offs.

Even allowing for the fourth-quarter wobble, few would bet against them returning to the NBA Finals in June after a performance which once again showcased their balanced offence.

Five Boston players finished with double-digit points tallies, including Derrick White (23), Jaylen Brown (21) and Kristaps Porzingis (17). Payton Pritchard added 19 off the bench.

“We’ve just a really complete team,” Tatum told ESPN.

“On any given night, obviously we’ve got the starters, but the guys off the bench are making an impact. It’s a long season and you need that.”

Although the play-offs – and the prospect of a record 18th NBA title – are looming into view, he also said that Boston were still focused on the short term.

“We’ve been playing great all season, but we’ve still got a long way to go,” Tatum added. “I like the way that we’re trending, but we’re just focused on getting better every single day.

“We’re not looking to the play-offs. We’ve got a game on Friday against Detroit – and that’s the mindset that we’ve got.”

With Antetokounmpo absent, Milwaukee’s challenge was spearheaded by Damian Lillard, who finished with 32 points while Bobby Portis added 24 off the bench.

Western Conference leaders Oklahoma City, meanwhile, breezed past the Utah Jazz 119-107, with Chet Holmgren (35) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (31) combining for 66 points. AFP