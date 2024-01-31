Boston Celtics hold off Indiana Pacers rally, Los Angeles Lakers slump again

NEW YORK – It is only natural that a team will rely on their offence to win games, but the Boston Celtics took another approach on Jan 30 – being defensively solid.

The National Basketball Association (NBA) Eastern Conference leaders held off a ferocious second-half rally to defeat the Indiana Pacers 129-124 at their TD Garden home.

“You have to be able to win games with your defence,” coach Joe Mazzulla said on ESPN, adding that a win like this will allow his team to learn how not to lean too heavily on their offence.

“It’s a tough balance for us because we always talk about how the game’s connected. You can’t have one without the other. But there’s moments when they both have to be elite.

“We had really good defence down the stretch and made some winning plays.”

The Celtics cruised into a 20-point first-half lead against a Pacers line-up bolstered by the return of Tyrese Haliburton.

But Indiana came to life in the third quarter, outscoring Boston 37-25 to briefly edge into the lead before the Celtics regained control of the contest and closed out victory in the fourth.

“Credit to Indiana, they played really, really fast. They tried to wear us out but we found a way to win,” said Celtics star Jaylen Brown, who finished with 25 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Jayson Tatum led the Boston scoring with 30 points but it was the power forward’s defensive prowess that helped seal the team’s league-best 37th win of the season.

He came up with two big blocks to deny Indiana down the stretch just when the Pacers were threatening to tie it up.

“Each and every night, we try to keep our standard, and our defence is a part of that,” Brown said of Boston’s defensive display.

All five Boston starters finished in double figures, with Derrick White scoring 24 points while Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday added 17 points apiece.

“We’ve got to be able to fight through everything,” Holiday added.

“Fight through expectations. Fight through being up 20 and somebody having a great third quarter and finishing games. If it was easy the whole time, what’s the fun in that?”

Aaron Nesmith led Indiana’s scoring with 26 points while Pascal Siakam chipped in with 23. Haliburton returned to the line-up after recovering from injury to score 13 points with 10 assists and three rebounds.