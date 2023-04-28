Boston Celtics hold off Atlanta Hawks to advance in NBA play-offs

ATLANTA – Jayson Tatum said that the key to the Boston Celtics’ success in Game 6 of their National Basketball Association (NBA) Eastern Conference play-offs on Thursday was to be “locked in” when it comes to being focused.

It resulted in the forward and Jaylen Brown combining for 62 points, as the Celtics clamped down late to hold off the Atlanta Hawks in a 128-120 thriller to win their first-round clash.

Boston, trying to get back to the NBA Finals after falling last season to the Golden State Warriors, won the best-of-seven series 4-2 to line up a semi-final showdown with a Philadelphia 76ers team led by Joel Embiid and James Harden.

Trae Young, hero of the Hawks’ 119-117 come-from-behind victory in Game 5, scored 30 points with 10 assists. But he ran out of gas in the second half, scoring just five points and finishing the game nine-for-28 from the field.

Brown scored 32 points and Tatum had 30 for the Celtics, who used an 11-0 run in the fourth quarter to finally take control of a game that featured 22 lead changes and was tied 15 times.

“I think in that fourth quarter, four minutes left, we made winning plays,” Tatum told broadcaster TNT.

“We talked about it before the game – do whatever it takes.

“It was a back-and-forth game, they had big shots, we had big shots. You know, we can feel it, everybody was locked in, getting blocks, chasing down rebounds, hitting big shots... we found a way to win as a unit, just making plays.”

When asked about what he expects from his team when they take on the Sixers, he added: “It’s a tough, tough battle with tough match-ups.

“But we are looking forward to it. The NBA play-offs are about the best teams, best players going head to head.”

During the game, the lead changed hands seven times in the fourth quarter alone. Former Hawk Al Horford put the Celtics up for good with a three-pointer with 3min 35sec remaining.

Tatum followed with another three-pointer, Brown produced a block and Tatum slammed home a Horford miss to cap the 11-0 run that had the Celtics up by eight with 2:07 to play.

Atlanta could not get the deficit below five points the rest of the way.

Marcus Smart added 22 points, Malcolm Brogdon had 17 off the bench and Horford chipped in 10 for the Celtics.