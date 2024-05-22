Boston Celtics grind to overtime win over Indiana Pacers in East Finals opener

NEW YORK – The Boston Celtics had no reason to argue that they played well on May 21, when even one of their star players said that the team were simply not good enough in their National Basketball Association (NBA) Eastern Conference Finals opener at the TD Garden.

They needed a late rally to force overtime at home against the Indiana Pacers before emerging with a 133-128 win in Game 1 of the best-of-seven series.

Boston’s Jaylen Brown sank a three-pointer from the corner with 6.1 seconds remaining to tie the scores at 117-117 and take it to overtime.

Fellow key man Jayson Tatum then made a crucial late three-pointer to push the Celtics to victory.

Tatum led the scoring with 36 points, 10 of them in overtime, collecting 12 rebounds and four assists with Brown putting up 26 and Jrue Holiday 28.

Brown was far from happy with the performance from Boston, who had almost a week off after their 4-1 semi-final series win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“A lot of ups and downs, I don’t think we played our best,” said the three-time All-Star.

“We almost dropped the game on our own floor. So we have got to come out and be better.

“We just gotta be prepared. We know it. We’ve seen it. We’ve been hearing it. Now we just have to come out and execute and be better. We will.”

Game 2 of the East Finals is scheduled for May 23, also in Boston.

Indiana, who fought back from large deficits several times in the game, were led by Tyrese Haliburton’s 25 points, 10 assists and three rebounds with Pascal Siakam making 24 points, seven assists and 12 rebounds.

The Pacers came into the game on the back of a gruelling Game 7 win against the New York Knicks on May 19 and Boston were the fastest out of the traps.

With the loud home crowd sensing Indiana were struggling, Al Horford’s 26-foot three-pointer made it 12-0.

But the Pacers got back into the game and levelled it 64-64 at half-time.

A 13-point run in the third put Boston 87-77 up but again Indiana came back and with less than two minutes to go they led 115-100.

The Pacers then turned the ball over twice in the final 30 seconds of regulation before Brown’s crucial three-pointer.

In the extra period, a step back three-pointer from Tatum with 43sec remaining put Boston four points up. After Derrick White’s layup extended the advantage to six with 25sec left, the game was beyond the Pacers.

“We were able to make some plays at the end but we have got to be better, but I’ll take the win,” added Brown.

Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said he was to blame for allowing the Celtics to take the game to overtime.

“The loss is totally on me,” he said.

“With 10 seconds left in regulation, we should have just taken the time out, advanced the ball and found a way to get it in and made a free throw or two and ended the game.

“But it didn’t happen and we made some other mistakes,” he added, referring to the vital turnover problems.

“We know we made mistakes and that is an area we have got to clean up.”

That said, he also believes that his team have what it takes to beat the Celtics over the series.

“We’ll be back Thursday,” he said.

“We did a lot of good things that we need to continue to do. We’ve been a tough-minded and resilient team... We have to continue with that and come back in here on Thursday night.” AFP, REUTERS