Boston Celtics dominate Atlanta Hawks, Cleveland Cavaliers rout New York Knicks to tie series

NEW YORK – The Boston Celtics are “peaking” just when it matters the most but they believe that they can still go up another level in the National Basketball Association (NBA) play-offs.

On Tuesday night, Jayson Tatum delivered a performance for the home crowd as the Celtics took a 2-0 first-round series lead over the Atlanta Hawks, while Darius Garland delivered a 32-point gem in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ series-leveling rout of the New York Knicks.

Tatum finished with 29 points as the second-seeded Celtics overcame a slow start to dominate the seventh-seeded Hawks for a 119-106 victory at Boston’s TD Garden.

“Play-offs are all about adjustments, trying to move on from game to game, seeing what you can do better – and I think we played better,” he said after the win.

“We want to be peaking at this time of year. Everybody’s healthy, playing the right way, playing really well – but we’ve got another level we can go to hopefully.”

Atlanta jumped out to a 22-11 lead in the first quarter before Boston’s offence clicked to give the Celtics a 28-25 lead heading into the second quarter.

Once in front, the home side never relinquished the advantage, opening up a 61-49 half-time lead and extending that to 20 points midway through the third quarter as Boston’s defence shut down Atlanta’s scoring.

Atlanta rallied to get within eight points of the Celtics in the fourth quarter, but Boston never looked like squandering their lead down the stretch and pulled away convincingly to ensure they will take a 2-0 advantage into Game 3 in Atlanta on Friday.

Tatum’s 29 points included five three-pointers, while Derrick White provided offensive support with 26 points and Jaylen Brown added 18 points.

Dejounte Murray led Atlanta’s scorers with 29 points and Trae Young finished with 24.

“They won, we lost – we’ve just got to be better,” Atlanta playmaker Young said.

Also in the Eastern Conference play-offs on Tuesday, the Cavaliers roared back into their best-of-seven series with the Knicks following a 107-90 win.

Beaten 101-97 in Game 1 on Saturday, they bounced back in spectacular fashion to score a blowout victory.