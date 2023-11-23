Boston Celtics bounce back to beat Milwaukee Bucks; Orlando Magic sink Denver Nuggets

NEW YORK – The Boston Celtics knew that focus and teamwork were key, as Jaylen Brown scored 26 points in their 119-116 home victory over the Milwaukee Bucks in their top-of-the-table National Basketball Association (NBA) Eastern Conference clash on Nov 22.

The Celtics had kissed goodbye to a six-game winning streak on Nov 20 after crashing to an upset defeat against the lowly ranked Charlotte Hornets.

But they ensured there was no chance of a repeat against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the visiting Bucks in the big clash at the TD Garden, taking control of the contest in the first quarter to clinch a wire-to-wire win.

The Celtics were in charge after jumping out to an early 10-0 lead, and although the Bucks rallied in the fourth quarter to get within single digits, Boston regrouped and closed out the win.

“Just a team effort. We bounced back and regrouped from the last game,” Jayson Tatum, who finished with 23 points, 11 rebounds and four assists, told ESPN after the win.

“Sometimes you need to lose a game to regroup and regain focus. I love the way we started the game. They made a run late, they’re a good team – but I liked the way way we responded in the fourth quarter.”

Kristaps Porzingis added 21 points on a night when no fewer than seven Boston players posted double-digit points totals as the Celtics preserved their unbeaten home record to improve to 12-3.

“I thought it was great. Obviously, the fans and everyone in the building knew this was No. 1 and No. 2 seed playing against each other, and that just adds more fuel to the atmosphere,” Porzingis said.

“The energy was there. We played hard and they also made a good push at the end of the game and almost made a comeback, but we held strong.”

The result meant that the Celtics are top of the East, ahead of a group of four (the Orlando Magic, the Bucks, the Miami Heat and the Philadelphia 76ers) on 10-5.

In other games on Nov 22, the in-form Magic took down the reigning NBA champions Denver Nuggets 124-119.

Franz Wagner (27) and Paolo Banchero (23) combined for 50 points as Orlando overcame a nine-point deficit early in the fourth quarter to outscore Denver 42-31 in the final frame to seal victory.

Nikola Jokic led the Denver scoring with a 30-point triple double that included 13 rebounds and 12 assists.

In Minneapolis, the Minnesota Timberwolves maintained their run of good form with a 112-99 defeat of the Sixers.

Anthony Edwards led Minnesota with 31 points while Karl-Anthony Towns added 23 points with 11 rebounds.

A Sixers line-up missing NBA Most Valuable Player Joel Embiid (hip injury) were always chasing the game after shipping 37 points in the first quarter alone.