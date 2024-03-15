Boston Celtics blow past Phoenix Suns, Milwaukee Bucks stop Philadelphia 76ers

NEW YORK – Jaylen Brown has always been a key player for the Boston Celtics, but coach Joe Mazzulla still took the time to praise his star man for being “well-rounded” on March 14.

The forward scored 37 points as the Celtics – who are leading the National Basketball Association (NBA) – unleashed a dominant offensive performance to blow past the Phoenix Suns 127-112 at their home TD Garden.

Boston’s big three of Brown, Jayson Tatum and Al Horford combined for 87 points in a dazzling performance against a Suns team looking to avenge the 117-107 home loss to Boston in Arizona on March 9.

Tatum finished with 26 points while Horford weighed in with 24 points to secure a victory that edges the Celtics closer to securing the NBA Eastern Conference’s top seeding in the post-season.

Mazzulla shared a little insight to Brown’s display in the victory.

“I think he’s really taken the point of emphasis to being a well-rounded player,” he said.

“Everything with him starts with his defensive intensity. Getting off to a great start defensively gets him going and that’s big for our team.

“And he can score on anybody at any time. He’s playing really well-rounded basketball on both ends. It’s fun to watch.”

The Celtics rained down a barrage of three-pointers on the Suns, converting 25-of-50 attempts from outside the arc. The Suns by contrast shot just 11-of-31 from three-point range.

Devin Booker led the Suns scorers with 23 points, with Bradley Beal making 22 and Kevin Durant and Grayson Allen finishing with 20 apiece.

Boston improved to 52-14 with the victory, and are 9½ games clear of second-placed Milwaukee Bucks (43-24) at the top of the Eastern Conference.

Phoenix fell to 38-28 and are eighth in the Western Conference, outside the top six automatic play-off places.

Suns coach Frank Vogel admitted his team were not at Boston’s level, but insisted there was plenty of time for improvement with the start of the post-season looming in April.

“We’re just not quite where they are yet,” he said.

“But that’s the key word – yet. We’re going to keep growing, we’re going to keep getting better. We’re in our first year together; those guys have been together eight years or something.”