Boston Celtics beat Miami Heat, while Victor Wembanyama gets first NBA win

BOSTON – Derrick White’s “sick plays” helped the Boston Celtics beat rivals Miami Heat 119-111 at TD Garden on Friday, while National Basketball Association (NBA) Draft top pick Victor Wembanyama starred in his first win for the San Antonio Spurs.

While the Celtics had all five starters in double figures as they won their home opener in a rematch of last season’s Eastern Conference championship series, it was White who shone the brightest. The guard poured in 28 points, of which five were three-pointers, and had three crucial blocks, including one where he chased down Jimmy Butler to stop him from a dunk attempt with just over four minutes left to play.

“The plays he made tonight were sick. They were just sick plays. It’s the only way you can describe it,” said Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla.

Jayson Tatum added of his teammate: “The talent has always been there. He’s just starting to show more emotion... I try to tell him to always be aggressive, don’t just look for me.”

For White, he was just delighted to beat a Heat team who secured a place in the NBA Finals with a game-seven triumph at Boston.

“Anytime you’re on home court, you want to protect the home court and obviously, last time we played them here, they came out winning. It’s always a big game every time we play against them and we’re going to see them down the line a lot of times. So it’s always fun,” said White, who also felt that it was time he stepped out of the shadows of his peers.

“I’ve been here a couple of years and I know where the guys are supposed to be at. I’m just trying to get people in the right spots and lead from that way.”

Miami trailed by just three points with 47.1 seconds left when Butler was called for a foul on White, which was unsuccessfully challenged by furious Miami coach Erik Spoelstra.

White then drained his two free throws and, when Tyler Herro missed a three-point jumper and Brown sank his from 30 metres out, Miami’s resistance was finally over.

Jaylen Brown contributed 27 points and Tatum scored 22 in a strong all-around display from Boston, while Herro had 28 points and Bam Adebayo added 27 points and seven rebounds for the Heat. Butler finished with 14 points on three-of-11 shooting.

Over at the Frost Bank Centre, Frenchman Wembanyama turned on the style in San Antonio’s 126-122 overtime victory over the Houston Rockets, coming up big in the latter stages of the game as he put up 21 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for his first career double-double, with three blocked shots and two steals.

“It’s just a victory, but it’s a day I’ll remember. I really love winning. This is what I love most in life. Of course, it feels great,” Wembanyama said.

The Spurs trailed by two with 32.1 seconds remaining when the 19-year-old grabbed a defensive rebound and tied the game on a driving lay-up with 20 seconds remaining in regulation.