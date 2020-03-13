Bored McKay keen for action

The struggling Singapore Slingers signed Jameel McKay this month hoping the forward will revive their season but expectations of an instant impact have been put on hold while he is under quarantine.

The 2.06m American is isolated in his hotel room until Tuesday as a precautionary measure because he was on the same Turkish Airlines flight that landed in Singapore on March 3 with a Frenchman who tested positive for the coronavirus a day later.

McKay, who has no symptoms of any illness, travelled to Kuala Lumpur for an Asean Basketball League (ABL) game at the Dragons last Friday. He scored 10 points in the Slingers' 10th loss of the season. On his return the next day, he was placed under quarantine.

His Slingers teammates, coaching staff and personnel were monitored for 48 hours and were eventually given the all-clear.

For McKay, 27, it has been an eventful start to his Slingers career.

He told The Straits Times: "I played only one game for the Slingers, but it feels like I have been here for a year.

"I'm not big on social media but so many fans texted me and I really appreciate that. I have also been responding to their kind messages.

"It is a great feeling, it just gives me strength to get through this."

A Slingers season ticket holder sent over a PlayStation 4 to keep him entertained while McKay has also been following ABL games on YouTube.

Restricted to just core exercises in his room to stay active, he said: "It's definitely boring and it sucks not to be able to train or go to the gym. But I'm also super motivated because of the love the people here have shown me."

He arrived as a replacement for injured centre Anthony McClain from Kosovo team KB Ylli with a solid resume. At Iowa State University, McKay was named the 2015 collegiate Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year. In 2017, he helped Perth Wildcats win Australia's National Basketball League title.

Slingers general manager Michael Johnson said: "Jameel is very talented, an Energizer Bunny who has been unlucky with the quarantine. But when he gets up and running again, he will be a big plus for us.

"We have also kept Anthony on our programme as he rehabilitates for the next two to three months, because we don't know how long the season is going to last with the rescheduling. He has an old foot injury but did great for us in the last few games playing on one foot."

The various disruptions this campaign due to the Covid-19 disease have not been easy.

The ABL schedule is in constant flux, with the latest postponements affecting three Slingers games this month. Their next game is against Hong Kong Eastern at home on March 27, three weeks after their last tie in Malaysia.

Said Johnson: "The disruption due to the virus is not ideal but we will keep training and be ready when the next game comes."

McKay is also raring to get back on court. The Slingers, last season's runners-up, are seventh in the 10-team league with a 7-10 record and nine games remaining.

He said: "Everywhere I have been, I have won. So I expect to win with the Slingers too. But I also recognise that a championship is not the only measure of success.

"I love the environment and there's a lot of potential in this team. Once I learn the Slingers system and how the ABL games are refereed, I will be making big contributions."