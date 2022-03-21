Bittersweet day as James goes 2nd on scoring list

LOS ANGELES • LeBron James moved into second place on the National Basketball Association's (NBA) all-time scoring list but could not prevent the Los Angeles Lakers from a defeat by the Washington Wizards on Saturday.

The four-time NBA champion produced a typically virtuoso road performance to finish with 38 points and 10 rebounds.

That was enough to power James past Utah Jazz great Karl Malone (36,928 points) into second place in the career regular-season points rankings with 36,947 points.

But it did not stop the Lakers from sliding to a jarring 127-119 loss against a Wizards side who had been on a six-game losing streak.

Los Angeles have struggled this season and are ninth in the Western Conference, just a 1/2 game ahead of the New Orleans Pelicans.

But individually, it has been a standout campaign for James, who earlier this month became the first member of the 10k club after recording at least 10,000 career points, rebounds and assists.

"Just to be a part of this league for as many years as I've been a part of it, to be linked with some of the greatest to ever play this game, guys I've watched or studied, or read about, or inspired to be like, I'm just lost for words for it," the forward said.

"It's an honour for myself, for my friends and family to live these moments, for anyone who's shared my journey."

The crowd at the Capital One Arena gave James an ovation after he reached the milestone, with the 37-year-old saluting fans as he basked in the applause.

James' haul leaves him within range of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record of 38,387 points and Lakers coach Frank Vogel hailed the veteran's scoring achievement despite the loss.

"It's bittersweet but I think it's important to separate it," he said. "We can't get caught up in the pain of this loss, and have to recognise what an incredible feat this was.

"LeBron just attacked the game tonight. Just a signature performance in a game where he passes one of the greats."

Still, James wished his latest feat was accompanied by victory.

"At the end of the day, all I care about is wins and losses," he said. "I'm sure some day I'll be able to look back at this moment, but right now I can't separate it.

"We had a great opportunity to pick up some more momentum, and played well enough to win this game through 36 minutes, but in the last quarter, we let it go."

Elsewhere, Karl-Anthony Towns kept up his scoring streak with 25 points as the Minnesota Timberwolves took advantage of the injury absence of Finals Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo to rout NBA champions Milwaukee Bucks 138-119.

Their fourth straight win left the Timberwolves (42-30) seventh in the West.

