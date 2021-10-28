'Big road win' for Lakers despite Davis' injury scare

LOS ANGELES • The Los Angeles Lakers overcame the absence of LeBron James and an injury scare to Anthony Davis on Tuesday to beat the San Antonio Spurs in overtime, as the Golden State Warriors and the Utah Jazz extended their unbeaten starts to the National Basketball Association season.

Davis finished with 35 points, 17 rebounds and four assists while Russell Westbrook weighed in with 33 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in a 125-121 win over the Spurs in Texas.

But the Lakers, already without James, who was struggling with right ankle soreness, were given a fright late in the fourth quarter when Davis crumpled to the court clutching his right knee.

The forward, whose well-documented injury problems were one of the main reasons why Los Angeles failed to retain their title last season, later recovered to help the visitors close out their overtime win.

Lakers coach Frank Vogel said afterwards the team would monitor Davis' injury for a possible reaction.

"We'll just have to see how sore it is. He just banged knees with one of their players. We'll see how he responds overnight," he said.

Vogel meanwhile was pleased with how his side had battled back from a 12-point deficit in the fourth quarter.

"We never lost belief, even when we were down, that we were going to win the game. We just persevered and got a big road win," he said.

In Oklahoma City, Stephen Curry scored 23 points as Golden State came from behind to extend their unbeaten start to the season with a 106-98 victory over the Thunder.

Teammate Andrew Wiggins added 21 points to make it four wins out of four for the Warriors, who are bidding to make the play-offs after missing out the past two seasons, while the hosts remain winless after four games.

The Warriors recovered after a shaky first-half display, which coach Steve Kerr attributed to a "poor defensive showing", and got their act together in the last two quarters.

"What clicked was getting stops together. We weren't clicking offensively, but the game starts at the defensive end, and we were not ready mentally ready," he said.

"This is what happens in this league - you try to get up for every game, occasionally, you have some letdowns. OKC played a great first half, and did everything right.

"But we've strung together four good wins and heading home, we're in a good spot. We know we've got to just keep it going - things can change in a hurry in this league."

Another Western Conference contender, the Jazz, who topped the standings last term, also maintained their 100 per cent record with a 122-110 win over the Denver Nuggets.

Just three teams, including the Chicago Bulls, remain undefeated in the 2021-22 season so far.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE