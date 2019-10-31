Basketball: Warriors' Curry breaks left hand

(REUTERS) - Golden State star Stephen Curry broke his left hand in the third quarter of the Warriors' Wednesday (Oct 30) home game against the Phoenix Suns.

With the Warriors trailing 83-54 in the fourth minute of the third period, Curry collided with Suns centre Aron Baynes on a drive to the hoop and fell hard on his left arm.

Curry immediately came up holding his wrist, and after a timeout, was taken to the locker room with 8:31 left in the third quarter. Willie Cauley-Stein was summoned from the bench to shoot the two free throws.

The Warriors announced during the fourth quarter that Curry had broken his left hand. The two-time NBA Most Valuable Player will be out indefinitely.

Curry, 31, began the night averaging 24 points, 6.7 assists and five rebounds per game. He had nine points, six assists and five rebounds in 21 minutes against Phoenix.