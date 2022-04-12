Basketball: Vogel fired by Lakers after season flop

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - The Los Angeles Lakers sacked coach Frank Vogel on Monday (April 11) following the team's disastrous failure to reach the NBA playoffs.

Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka confirmed Vogel's dismissal after three seasons, a day after the club's ill-fated campaign drew to a close.

"This is an incredibly difficult decision to make, but one we feel is necessary at this point," Pelinka said.

Speculation over Vogel's future intensified after the team's final regular season game on Sunday, with ESPN reporting that the coach - who led the Lakers to a 17th NBA championship in 2020 - would be fired.

"Frank is a great coach and a good man," Pelinka added.

"We will forever be grateful to him for his work in guiding us to the 2019-20 NBA championship." The announcement came as Lakers players addressed the media in end-of-season interviews.

Lakers superstar LeBron James said before the announcement he had not been aware of the team's decision concerning Vogel.

James said he had "nothing but respect" for the 48-year-old.

"I respect Frank as a coach, as a man," James said.

"The partnership that we've had over the past few years has been nothing but just candid, great conversations.

"He's a guy who gives everything to the game. Prepared us every single night with his coaching staff.

"At the end of the day, I don't know what's going to happen, but I've got nothing but respect for him."

Vogel bristled when asked about his reported dismissal immediately after the Lakers' 146-141 overtime win over the Denver Nuggets in their final gae of the season on Sunday.

"I haven't been told sh** and I'm going to enjoy tonight's game, celebrate what these young guys did in terms of scratching and clawing and getting back in this game and getting a W, and we'll deal with tomorrow, tomorrow," Vogel told reporters.