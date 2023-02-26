Basketball: Tatum seals Celtics’ thriller over Sixers, Embiid

LOS ANGELES – Jayson Tatum drained a three-pointer with less than two seconds remaining to give the Boston Celtics a thrilling 110-107 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers in a heavyweight Eastern Conference clash on Saturday.

Breaking down his thought process for the game-winning play, the 24-year-old four-time All-Star told ESPN: “Get separation and make a play. Felt (De’Anthony Melton) leaning, snatched it back for the move and shot I worked on a thousand times before.”

“I wasn’t playing my best, just wanted to find a way to impact the game at both ends,” added Tatum, who finished with 18 points, 13 rebounds and six assists after going seven-for-17 from the field.

“It’s tough to win in this league. We just showed tonight our resilience and ability to figure it out.”

The 571st meeting between the two National Basketball Association rivals lived up to its billing, with the lead changing hands five times in an enthralling contest which ebbed and flowed before Tatum’s stunning late winner.

The forward had struggled to find his range throughout the game at Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Centre but finally delivered when it mattered to give Boston victory on a night that saw Sixers talisman Joel Embiid score 41 points in vain.

Embiid almost forced overtime following Tatum’s late three-pointer, launching a full-length three-pointer which found the net but was just a fraction too late to beat the buzzer.

“I don’t care,” the Cameroonian said, when asked if it felt worse that his shot actually went in. “It didn’t count. But I guess it’s a good highlight for everybody, social media and all that stuff.

“But it didn’t count, and we lost the game. It’s frustrating losing these types of games, especially when you’re winning by so much. It’s frustrating.”

The Celtics had overturned a 15-point deficit in the third quarter to put themselves in a winning position, with Al Horford coming up big with 15 points to help spark the rally.

Jaylen Brown led the Celtics scoring with 26 points on a night when six Boston players finished in double digits.

“It’s a hell of a team win,” Tatum added. “(Jaylen) was playing well the whole night but guys everywhere were making plays, and that just speaks to the depth of our team and what we’re trying to accomplish.”

Tatum admitted he had looked away when Embiid launched his desperate late heave that came close to forcing overtime.

“I turned around – I didn’t even want to see it,” Tatum said.

“It’s the NBA, where amazing happens – I’m just glad it didn’t count.”