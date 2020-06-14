Basketball: Son of NBA great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar arrested for allegedly stabbing neighbour

LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - The son of National Basketball Association (NBA) Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was arrested earlier this week after allegedly stabbing his neighbour multiple times.

Adam Abdul-Jabbar, 28, was booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon following an incident on Tuesday night (June 9).

He was taken into custody without incident in San Clemente, California, and released on Wednesday after posting US$25,000 (S$34,800) bail, multiple outlets reported.

Authorities told TMZ Sports that police responded to a call of a reported stabbing around 10pm.

The neighbour suffered non-life-threatening injuries and drove himself to a nearby hospital, according to a spokesman for the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

Adam is the youngest of Abdul-Jabbar's five children.