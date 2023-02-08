Basketball: Slingers thrash Surabaya 147-89 for confidence boost ahead of final ABL Invitational leg

SINGAPORE – At the start of each Singapore Slingers game this season, Jackson Mah always found himself cheering on his teammates from the bench.

On Wednesday, he was the on court instead, preparing for tip-off against Louvre Surabaya in the 2023 Asean Basketball League Invitational.

He had featured in all nine previous games as a substitute, scoring double digits in three of them and was rewarded with his first start in his debut season by coach Neo Beng Siang, replacing Kelvin Lim.

The 18-year-old then shrugged off his nerves to score the first six points of the match and eventually contributed 17 points to help the Slingers thrash Surabaya 147-89.

A pleased Mah said: “I was surprised when (I found out) and I was nervous, but I tried not to think about it and just told myself to (be focused) on court.

“I want to improve more on my defence and I will keep working hard no matter what.”

Mah opened the scoring to help the Slingers race to an 8-0 lead, before Surabaya reduced it to just five points at 25-20 at the end of the first quarter.

However, the Indonesian side were unable to take that momentum into the second quarter as they gave the Slingers free reign and struggled to find the basket, converting just 35 per cent of their field-goal attempts compared to the Slingers’ 65 per cent.

The Slingers, who had a whopping 70-39 half-time lead, continued racking up points in the third quarter with almost all players getting on the scoreboard, including 20-year-old debutant Muhammad Amirul, who contributed seven points in all.

Surabaya were no match for the Slingers’ speed and nifty movements, while their defence was practically non-existent, allowing the Singapore side to chalk up a 56-point lead going into the last quarter.

Neo fielded an all-local line-up for the last 10 minutes as the Americans Kentrell Barkley, Xavier Alexander and Chanceler Gettys turned cheerleaders for their teammates.

Treys from Tay Ding Loon, Justen Chiam and Mah capped off a dominant display by the Slingers as they clinched a convincing win.

Barkley recorded his second triple-double for the Slingers with a game-high 35 points, 16 rebounds and 13 assists, followed by Gettys (22, 10, 4) and Alexander (15, 10, 13).

Tay was the highest-scoring local with 18 points, followed by Mah (17) and Lim (12).