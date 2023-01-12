Basketball: Singaporean Zachary Helzer stars in debut tournament for Slingers

SINGAPORE – Five months ago, Zachary Helzer was having a casual shoot-out with his father at the OCBC Arena when the Singapore Slingers walked in for training.

That chance meeting earned the 18-year-old an invitation from coach Neo Beng Siang to train regularly with the semi-professional basketball team. Helzer had already been on Neo’s radar since his Titans Basketball team won a local 3x3 league earlier in the year.

The Singaporean then enlisted in national service in late September, reducing his training time, but Neo was impressed enough to offer the teenager a spot on the team for the 2023 Asean Basketball League Invitational, which tipped off on Jan 2.

The former Singapore American School student has been a bright spark since making his competitive debut – he is one of four debutants this season. In only his second match, he scored 11 points and made five steals to help the Slingers beat the Cooly Bangkok Tigers 111-69 at the OCBC Arena.

Reflecting on a whirlwind five months, Helzer said: “Everything came pretty suddenly and all at once. I thought I would just be the team’s training partner and I never thought I was going to get a contract.

“Now I’m playing in front of all these people and people are going to look up to me, but it’s a great opportunity and I’m really thankful they saw my worth.”

While the teenager is not among the starters, he has been given a fair amount of playing time in the four matches held in Singapore and looks set to feature when the tournament moves to Batam from Thursday.

Helzer, whose father is from Oregon and mother is Singaporean, played football growing up and was offered a chance to play for English Premier League team Wolverhampton Wanderers’ academy.

He declined as he did not want to be away from his family in Singapore or spend less time on education and later made the switch to basketball when he was 12.

Skills he picked up from football helped him transition easily to the new sport and he later represented his school and club in competitions.

He also played in Oregon, Boston and California during summer visits as “that’s where the competition is the highest and you get to expose yourself to how vast the world of basketball is”.