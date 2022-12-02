Basketball: Singaporean banned for two years for punching ref in Malaysian pro league match

SINGAPORE – A Singaporean player has been banned for two years for punching a referee during a Major Basketball League (MBL) match between Singapore Adroit and Brunei’s Pegasus in Malaysia on Saturday.

The Singaporean side were leading 91-78 in Batu Pahat with less than 90 seconds on the clock when Adroit guard Poh Wei Hao clattered into Pegasus guard Lee Jia Jun.

Poh, 29, was sent off after he was ruled to have committed a second flagrant foul during the game. Initially, he was seen to be walking away from the scene, before he appeared to turn back to plead his case with referee Joeseph Ho.

Ho remained unmoved, and even though Poh was restrained by another referee, he continued to remonstrate, before punching Ho in the face.

Poh, a former Singapore Under-18 3X3 player who represented the nation at the 2011 Youth World Championships, was then held back by teammate Tim Waale.

Play was suspended for around 12 minutes, before the game resumed and was completed as Adroit won 93-82.

In a statement released on its Facebook page on Sunday, the MBL suspended Poh for two years and imposed an RM10,000 (S$3,100) on his team.

It added: “Major Basketball League would also like to reiterate our commitment to the technical committee and will take all the necessary steps to protect the interest and safety of all referees at all times.

“Our league will not condone, accept or tolerate any ill-will and/or violent conduct of any player or team against our league appointed referees. Referees being part of basketball must be protected and fully respected at all times.”