Basketball: Singapore Slingers in comeback 89-82 win over Macau Black Bears

SINGAPORE – After losing the first match of the 2023 Asean Basketball League Invitational leg in Kuala Lumpur, the Singapore Slingers were losing their grip on fourth spot in the ABL.

The Macau Black Bears and Filipino team Zamboanga Valientes, just one point behind with 13 each, were breathing down their necks and the Singapore side knew that they must beat the Black Bears next to lift their hopes of staying in the top four and reaching the semi-finals.

For a while on Monday, that had looked unlikely after a lacklustre first half which saw them trailing against the Black Bears. But a team talk from coach Neo Beng Siang helped the Slingers rally together for a comeback 89-82 win to stretch their record to 6-4, widening the gap between both sides in the eight-team table.

Neo said: “I was very disappointed by their performance in the first half, but they really came out and played (well) in the second. It was very important because we needed the win to stay in the play-off positions.

“During half-time, I gave them a scolding about hunger and how much we wanted (the win) and they trusted one another and stuck to our 1-3-1 zone defence.

“They just have to keep running and stay disciplined in offence (in the next match against Louvre Surabaya on Wednesday).”

The Slingers trailed from the get-go at the Maba Stadium, while both teams had patches of lax defending and sloppy passes. Moments of individual brilliance from Slingers import Chanceler Gettys, who racked up 12 points in the first quarter, meant the Slingers trailed only 19-16 at the interval.

They took the lead early in the second quarter, but crucial treys from the Black Bears’ Lao Chon Pong and Leong Kei Long helped them widen their lead to 38-33 at half-time.

Lao stretched the gap to eight points shortly after the restart, but the Slingers went on a blazing 11-point run to take the lead.

The score remained close throughout, but the Slingers never let up on their tight defence and smooth transitions. With less than two minutes in the third period, two rushed attempts from Macau saw the Slingers convert twice on the counter to lead 56-51 and they never looked back.

The Black Bears’ American import DeAngelo Hamilton fouled out with just over seven minutes left in the final quarter, and the Slingers took advantage of the absence of the 2.06m forward to run the floor while staying patient in their attacks. They amassed 54 rebounds in the game compared to the Black Bears’ 33.

Dubbed the “great wall of Singapore” by a commentator, Gettys earned a game-high 25 points and 16 rebounds to help the Slingers complete the comeback.

Fellow Americans Kentrell Barkley and Xavier Alexander finished with 23 and 15 points respectively, while Jackson Mah contributed 14 points, including three important baskets from beyond the arc.

Mah, 18, credited the team’s family-like relationship on and off court for helping the team believe in each other, adding: “During half-time, coach said this game is very important for us and the win is not just for the coach but for the whole team.”

Gettys added: “We started out slow but came out in the second half with tons of energy and passion which led us to a win. My individual performance is a reflection of the team’s effort and energy.”