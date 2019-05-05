Basketball: Singapore Slingers bounce back to rout CLS Knights 77-57 and level ABL Finals series at 1-1

SINGAPORE - After surrendering so meekly in Friday's chastening 86-67 Game 1 defeat by CLS Knights Indonesia in the Asean Basketball League (ABL) Finals, the Singapore Slingers returned to the OCBC Arena on Sunday (May 5) as different beasts.

Neo Beng Siang's men were hungrier, faster and sharper as they routed the visitors 77-57 in Game 2 to get their best-of-five Finals series back on track.

Even without starting American point guard Jerran Young, the Slingers played great defence and made their shots count to get off to a 21-9 lead in the first quarter.

The Slingers were paced by ABL World Import MVP Xavier Alexander's 16 points and Defensive Player of the Year John Field's 15 points while Young also sufficiently recovered from a hamstring niggle to claim 14 points.

The Singaporean players, led by Ng Han Bin (14 points) and Desmond Oh (nine), also stepped up big time to combine for 32 points with some hot shooting from range.

But the key to the convincing win was solid defence as they restricted Knights' dangermen Darryl Watkins and Maxie Esho to a combined 20 points.

The Slingers then ended the game with an all-local quintet for the last 48 seconds.

#ABLFinals Game 2 tips off! Before @SGSlingers try to get back on track against @clsknights, they pick up two awards through Xavier Alexander (World Import MVP) and John Fields (Defensive Player of the Year)! Let's go Slingers! pic.twitter.com/UVVasljEJm — ST Sports Desk (@STsportsdesk) May 5, 2019

Q1: @SGSlingers 21 @clsknights 9 The hosts have come out for Game 2 different beasts compared to Friday's lacklustre Game 1, playing good defence and making their shots count #ABLFinals pic.twitter.com/smqetU8bRC — ST Sports Desk (@STsportsdesk) May 5, 2019

HT @SGSlingers 40 @clsknights 30 Visitors rally with an 8-0 run but Slingers do well to keep them at bay and maintain a decent lead even as the Indonesian fans kick up a ruckus over scoreboard lapses #ABLFinals pic.twitter.com/s2GeRyl3qs — ST Sports Desk (@STsportsdesk) May 5, 2019

#ABLFinals Game 2: Things are heating up between @SGSlingers @clsknights or at least among the Indonesian supporters pic.twitter.com/UpatEGw4mG — ST Sports Desk (@STsportsdesk) May 5, 2019

Q3: @SGSlingers 57 @clsknights 46 Both teams fighting tooth and nail and Slingers' Ng Han Bin is furious at CLS' coach Brian Rowson for possible court encroachment #ABLFinals pic.twitter.com/UIed8E5JQx — ST Sports Desk (@STsportsdesk) May 5, 2019

The Knights still have home-court advantage as they will host Games 3 and 4 in Surabaya on Wednesday and Saturday, but the Slingers will look to build on this winning momentum.