Basketball: Singapore aim for podium finish at Hanoi SEA Games

SINGAPORE - Singapore are sending a men's and women's 3x3 basketball team to the SEA Games for the first time and men's co-captain Delvin Goh is adamant they are not heading to Hanoi just to make up the numbers, but want some silverware as well.

Goh, 27, said: "It's anybody's game and our chances of winning a medal is higher there than in the five-on-five. It's more fast-paced and anything can happen.

"Of course we want to win a medal in the 5v5 too but we just have to see how well we execute our plays on the day itself."

The 3x3 format was first introduced in 2019, when hosts the Philippines swept all four golds. The last time Singapore clinched a medal in basketball was on home soil in 2015 when they retained their bronze in the traditional format.

Goh added: "The SEA Games are something we're all looking forward to, especially after they were postponed. To not compete against international teams for two years is tough but we're going there with an open mind and bringing whatever we've learnt in training to do our best."

Co-captain Leon Kwek, 26, added that how the team does this time will also set the tone for the next generation.

"We're not taking (competing at the SEA Games) for granted because we know that when we don't show our best, there might not be this opportunity for the next generation to look forward to," he said.

"As an athlete, if there are no platforms to compete, it's pretty hard to stay motivated all year round."

Women's team co-captain Lim Jia Min, who is a basketball coach, is also hoping for a podium finish in either format.

But she added: "Realistically, our aim is to do our best, have fun and know where we stand. You never know until you try and it's only if you keep trying that you will improve.

"We just want to know what our strengths and weaknesses are to help us prepare for future competitions.

"For us (to send a 3x3 team for the first time), it's a good start for us and the rest of the people in Singapore because they now know that there's another opportunity to work for."

The Republic did not send a women's team to the Games three years ago while they finished fifth in 2015 and 2017.