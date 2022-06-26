Basketball: Siglap Black win two titles in month-long Rigorer Youth Cup

SINGAPORE - Over 1,000 players from 82 teams participated in the June 1-25 Rigorer Youth Cup, a 5-v-5 youth competition at the Singapore Basketball Centre.

The month-long event concluded on Saturday, with Siglap Black (in black) beating Adroit (Sheng Gong Culture) 65-55 to win the Under-18 boys title, while Kembangan Chai Chee Youth beat Siglap 53-34 to win the Under-18 girls crown.

In the Under-16s boys final, Adroit (Bao Gong Temple) beat Heart of Basketball 79-63, and in the girls' decider, Siglap Black beat Kembangan Chai Chee Youth 48-29.

The Under-14 finals were played on Thursday, with Dunman Secondary School edging past SG Basketball 63-58 to become the boys' champions, while Nanyang Girls' High School beat Kim Huat R&E Basketball Club Bee 44-28.