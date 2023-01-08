Basketball: Second weekend loss in ABL for S’pore Slingers

SINGAPORE – For 18 minutes on Sunday, the Singapore Slingers were firmly in the driver’s seat in their bid to bounce back from their first loss in the 2023 Asean Basketball League (ABL) Invitational to Hong Kong Eastern the day before.

They had amassed a healthy 11-point lead against Filipino team Zamboanga Valientes with less than two minutes to go in the second quarter.

But their game started to fall apart and they eventually lost 87-79 at the final buzzer to bookend a poor weekend at the OCBC Arena, where they slumped to their second defeat in as many games.

Coach Neo Beng Siang bemoaned the players’ poor defensive and offensive display, noting that fatigue from playing back-to-back games could have been a factor.

He said: “Towards the end, we didn’t play as a team and we were a bit selfish today, they didn’t follow the game plan.

“They started well because they picked up their defence but after leading 8-0, they became sloppy and everything fell apart.”

The Slingers had come out with their guns blazing as they poured in eight points but that momentum was lost after a time-out just three minutes in, as Valientes matched the Slingers basket for basket as the first quarter ended 28-20.

Little separated both sides in the second quarter until the last two minutes, when their Filipino rivals capitalised on the Slingers’ sloppy defence to score nine consecutive points, reducing their deficit to just two as they trailed 49-47 at half-time.

Jeremy Arthur’s nifty step-back jumper gave Valientes the lead once the third quarter opened and the visitors never relinquished it, outscoring the hosts 20-12 to lead 67-61, before eventually triumphing 87-79.

The Slingers struggled to convert their shots throughout, making just 31 out of 84 field goal attempts (36.9 per cent), compared to the Filipino side’s 36 of 70 (51.4 per cent).

The misses were costly for the home team, allowing their opponents to launch quick transitions, particularly in the fourth quarter when the Slingers converted just eight of 24 attempts.

American Kentrell Barkley scored a game-high 29 points – with seven coming in the last 66 seconds – and had 11 rebounds and five steals, but his attempt to turn the game around proved too late.

Fellow import Xavier Alexander scored an improved 11 points from none on Saturday, made 11 assists and nine rebounds, while Chanceler Gettys finished with 19 points, 14 rebounds and four assists.