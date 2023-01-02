Basketball: S’pore Slingers beat Matrix Malaysia 84-82 in thrilling 2023 ABL Invitational opener

SINGAPORE – With eight seconds to go in the Singapore Slingers’ opening game, the OCBC Arena was pulsating on Monday night.

The score was tied at 82-all and the home side were in prime position to take the lead in the 2023 Asean Basketball League (ABL) Invitational game when American Kentrell Barkley was awarded two free throws.

Amid the raucous cheers of over 1,400 fans, the forward kept his cool to convert both. Then it was immediately back to defence mode as opponents NS Matrix Malaysia made one last attempt.

Tevin Glass thought he had levelled the game with a last-second fadeaway, but Slingers import Chanceler Gettys came up with the crucial game-winning block to deny his fellow American and seal the 84-82 win.

The crowd erupted while the players celebrated by raising their arms and looking up in relief. Coach Neo Beng Siang could not stop beaming.

Calling the victory a welcome return to the ABL, he said: “I’m very proud of the players, especially after the first half. We were down by seven points but we kept playing no matter what.

“That’s what I want to see: the right attitude and energy level maintained throughout the game.

“This win will help us build our confidence going into the rest of the season.”

Both teams took some time to shake off the cobwebs – the ABL was on a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic – and the first quarter was a low-scoring affair with the Slingers taking a 16-13 lead.

Slingers stalwart Xavier Alexander ran into foul trouble early on, committing three personal fouls in the first five minutes. He was taken off as a precaution for the rest of the half.

Matrix took advantage in the second quarter, outscoring the Slingers 32-22 to go into the interval with a 45-38 advantage.

The Slingers came out firing after the restart though, scoring the first eight points to regain the lead. It was a close encounter from then – the Slingers were up 66-62 after three quarters – before the thrilling finale.

Barkley, 26, who finished with a game-high 37 points with seven rebounds and six assists, was pleased with his Slingers debut, having seen previous ABL matches which made him keen to play in the league.