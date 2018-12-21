Basketball: Rockets guard Chris Paul out indefinitely with hamstring injury

(REUTERS) - Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul is expected to miss game time after straining his left hamstring on Thursday (Dec 20) night.

Paul left in the second quarter and did not return during a contest the Rockets lost 101-99 to the Heat in Miami. Postgame, coach Mike D'Antoni announced that Paul would undergo an MRI exam on Friday morning, adding of the expected duration of Paul's absence, "It'll be some time."

On that play that resulted in the injury, Paul tried to dribble past Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr near midcourt with 6:43 to go until halftime. Jones came up with a steal as Paul hobbled away, clutching the back of his left thigh.

Paul, who is averaging 15.6 points, eight assists and four rebounds per game this season, had four points, four assists and one board in 12 minutes Thursday before leaving.

According to ESPN, Paul has sat out a total of 19 games (regular season and postseason combined) due to five hamstring injuries in his career. A right hamstring strain kept him out of the sixth and seventh games of the Western Conference finals last season, and the Golden State Warriors rallied to win both of those contests and eliminate the Rockets.

A nine-time All-Star and nine-time All-Defensive Team selection, the 33-year-old veteran has career averages of 18.6 points, 9.7 assists and 4.5 rebounds.