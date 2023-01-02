Basketball: Q&A with Chanceler Gettys

Chanceler Gettys is one of the new imports signed by the Singapore Slingers. The 2.13m centre is one of three Americans in the squad. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN
Laura Chia
Q: What do you like to do to relax?

A: I like to sleep, or go to the beach. I’ve been to Sentosa but not the beach specifically, but I’d like to go to one soon. I also like to play video games like Call Of Duty or Fortnite. KB (Kentrell Barkley), X (Xavier Alexander) and I live in an apartment together and sometimes we play games together.

Q: Who is your biggest inspiration?

A: Probably my dad. He’s showed me that you have to work hard to get the things you want in life, to where you want to go. There are going to be challenges along the way and not everybody’s going to be in your corner but you just have to keep fighting.

Q: What’s one type of food you can’t live without?

A: Any type of spaghetti or pizza. I eat these very frequently.

