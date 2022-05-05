Basketball: Paul shines for Suns in win over Mavs, Heat burn Sixers again

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns poured it on in the fourth quarter, pulling away for a 129-109 victory over the Dallas Mavericks and a commanding 2-0 lead in their NBA play-off series on Wednesday (May 4).

Paul scored 14 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter as Western Conference top seeds Phoenix broke open a close game, withstanding a 35-point performance from Mavericks star Luka Doncic.

There was less drama in Miami, where the East's top-seeded Heat again capitalised on the injury absence of Philadelphia star Joel Embiid as they rolled to a 119-103 victory over the 76ers to take a 2-0 lead in their best-of-seven series.

Dallas, trying to head home for Games 3 and 4 with a split of two games in Phoenix, took a 60-58 lead into half-time.

But the Mavs had no answer for Paul, who keyed a 23-2 fourth-quarter scoring run that effectively sealed it for Phoenix with minutes to spare.

Devin Booker scored 21 of his 30 points in the second half for the Suns, who connected on a franchise play-off record 64.5 per cent of their shots from the field.

That included 52 per cent from three-point range as the Suns drained 13 baskets from beyond the arc.

"(We) just had to be a little bit more aggressive," Paul said.

"That second quarter we started turning it over. They got it going. Shooters were making shots and we just wanted to stay the course."

Booker helped launch the turnaround with back-to-back three pointers early in the third quarter, but the Suns' 89-83 lead heading into the final period of the physical, sometimes testy contest looked tenuous.

Paul, however, took control, making six straight shots to gut-punch Dallas.

"We just did what we were supposed to do," Paul said, as he looked to Games 3 and 4 in Dallas starting on Friday. "We won two games at home."

That was the same sentiment voiced by Heat star Jimmy Butler in Miami.