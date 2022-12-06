Basketball: Nike cuts ties with Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving said he had been on a “learning journey” and was not anti-Semitic. PHOTO: USA Today Sports
OREGON - Nike Inc said on Monday it has cut ties with Kyrie Irving, a month after suspending its relationship with the Brooklyn Nets star in the aftermath of his promotion of an anti-Semitic documentary.

Irving faced heavy criticism after he posted a link to the 2018 documentary film on Twitter in late October and later defended the post. The seven-time All Star has since deleted the post and apologised.

Irving could not be immediately reached for comment on Monday.

The sportswear giant in November cancelled its next Irving-branded shoe release. Several media outlets have reported the sneaker deal to be worth US$11 million (S$14.91 million), but Reuters could not confirm that.

Adidas AG also ended its high-profile partnership with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, in late October after a series of anti-Semitic remarks from the rapper.

Irving returned to play for The Nets last month, ending a team-imposed eight-game suspension after the player said he had been on a “learning journey” and was not anti-Semitic. The National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) said it supported Irving’s return to the court.

Last year saw the largest number of anti-Semitic incidents, including murder, physical assaults, harassment and vandalism, in the US since the Anti-Defamation League began collecting records 40 years ago, the racism watchdog said in its most recent annual audit.

The White House will address rising anti-Semitism in a roundtable event with Jewish leaders on Wednesday. REUTERS

The sportswear giant in November cancelled its next Irving-branded shoe release.  PHOTO: AFP
