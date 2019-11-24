Basketball: NBA mulling big changes including mid-year tournament, ESPN says

NEW YORK (BLOOMBERG) - The National Basketball Association is engaged in discussions with the union that represents its players on potential dramatic changes to the structure of the NBA's 75th anniversary season in 2021.

Proposed changes include reseeding the four conference finalists, a mid-season tournament, a postseason play-in, and shortening the regular season from the current 82 games to as few as 78 games, ESPN reported.

Commissioner Adam Silver has been pushing an agenda of change - notably the proposed in-season tournament cup modeled after European soccer - for years, ESPN said.

It's possible a vote will come at the April meeting of the league's board of governors.