Basketball: NBA Draft set for July 29 with lottery for top pick

NEW YORK (AFP) - The 2021 National Basketball Association Draft will be staged on July 29, one week after a possible seventh game of the NBA Finals, with the lottery for the top pick set for June 22.

The league announced key dates on Monday (March 29) for the annual allocation of rights for top NBA newcomers in a season forced later than usual into the year by the Covid-19 pandemic.

No details were revealed about the locations for the events or that of the NBA Draft Combine, a workout session for players in front of team scouts planned from June 21-27.

The combine features five-on-five contests as well as strength and agility testing.

Teams who fail to qualify for the play-offs will be involved in a weighted lottery for the top pick on June 22, a month after the start of the NBA play-offs.

The deadline for players to make an early entry application for the NBA Draft is May 30 while the deadline to withdraw such an application is July 19.