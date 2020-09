Basketball: NBA Draft Combine, altered due to the Covid-19 pandemic, starts on Monday

(REUTERS) - The 2020 National Basketball Association Draft Combine will begin on Monday (Sept 28) and extend into November, following a format change designed to emphasise safety amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The NBA announced on Wednesday that the event will take place in two phases that will be held both virtually and in NBA team markets.

The Combine typically is held in one central location where all players eligible to be drafted gather for drills and workouts. The 2019 version took place over five days in Chicago.

"NBA Draft Combine is an essential part of the pre-draft evaluation process,"said Byron Spruell, the president of NBA League Operations. "While the circumstances surrounding this Combine are unique, we're excited to creatively deliver a valuable experience for our teams, who have remained flexible through the process, and for prospective draftees who are just beginning their NBA journeys."

Draft prospects will take part in league and team interviews by video conference starting on Monday and going through Oct 16. Players then will have a chance to travel to the NBA team facility closest to their residence to create a Pro Day-type video reel of workouts, drills, and strength and agility testing. NBA-affiliated doctors will conduct medical exams at the location.

The 2020 NBA Draft was originally scheduled for June, then pushed to October and now to Nov 18 amid the pandemic.

The draft picks will have a short time to acclimate to their new teams.

Commissioner Adam Silver said on Tuesday that he expects the 2020-21 season to begin sometime in January.

The Minnesota Timberwolves own the No. 1 selection.