Basketball: Mitchell, Garland star as Cavaliers down ‘spirit-less’ Lakers for 8th straight win

LOS ANGELES – Donovan Mitchell returned from injury to score 33 points and lead Cleveland to a 114-100 National Basketball Association victory, their eighth in a row, over former Cavaliers star LeBron James’ Los Angeles Lakers, whose coach said “all of our spirit seemed to have left the building”.

Darius Garland added 24 points and the Cavs pulled away in the second half against a lacklustre Lakers side who got only two points from star Anthony Davis after the interval.

“All of our spirit seemed to have left the building, and that’s one of the parts of re-establishing a winning culture is being able to maintain a competitive spirit,” Lakers coach Darvin Ham said.

“What we saw in the first half is how we want to play. We were right there going toe-to-toe with them, we actually had the lead going into half-time.

“And then second half, again, shots don’t go down, a few turnovers happen and we kind of dropped our heads a little bit and they just kept revving it up, revving it up, revving it up. And they are an extremely talented ball club with extremely talented players.

“We have to continue to fight and that can’t change, continue to be competitive and that can’t change. We have to do a better job of keeping our focus and not getting down.”

Jarrett Allen added 16 points for the Cavaliers, who at 8-1 are second to the 9-0 Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference.

The winning streak is Cleveland’s longest since a 13-game sequence in 2017 – James’ final season with the club.

The Cavs now have a new standard-bearer. Mitchell, a three-time All-Star guard who joined them from the Utah Jazz in September, has scored 30 or more points in six of eight games with his new team.

He said Cleveland, trying to return to the play-offs for the first time since the 2017-18 campaign, weren’t focused on their former star James.

“I grew up a Cavs fan, so I’m very aware of LeBron, but I don’t think that was what we brought into the game,” Mitchell said. “You’ve always got to have respect for greatness,” he added, but noted: “At the end of the day, we’re here to win.”