Basketball: 'Laser' Robinson on fire as Heat roast Pacers in NBA playoffs

MIAMI (AFP) - Miami guard Duncan Robinson went 7-of-8 from 3-point range for a game-high 24 points on Thursday (Aug 20) as the Heat defeated Indiana Pacers 109-100 in an NBA playoff game.

Robinson's sizzling shooting from beyond the arc powered the Heat to a 2-0 lead in their first-round best-of-seven series against the Pacers, with game three set for Saturday.

"You see some go early, the hoop starts to look a little bigger," said Robinson.

"We wanted to come out with a sense of urgency and I thought we did that. Game three... is going to require that same level of passion."

Robinson made his first six shots and matched a club one-game playoff record with seven 3-pointers.

"He's an elite shooter, a laser out there on the perimeter," Pacers coach Nate McMillan said. "He made us pay every time he had an open look."

The Heat went 18-of-35 from 3-point range, setting a new team playoff record for 3-pointers thanks to Robinson's hot hand.

"Duncan is incredibly persistent," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "He has got a lot of grit to him."

"He just hit some tough shots," Indiana's Myles Turner said. "Stuff like that you just have to tip your cap. They got hot."

Slovenian guard Goran Dragic added 20 points and Jimmy Butler contributed 18 for the Heat, who made 18-of-35 3-pointers in the Covid-19 quarantine bubble without fans at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

"They got hot. They were knocking down threes," McMillan said.

"Dragic took over in that third quarter for some big plays."

Indiana's Victor Oladipo, who missed much of the opener after being poked in the eye, led the Pacers with 22 points while Turner and Malcolm Brogdon each added 17 in a losing cause.

"We can't get discouraged," Oladipo said.

"We have to keep our confidence and things will open up for us. Series ain't over. It's 0-2 but it's a seven-game series for a reason."