Basketball: LA Lakers pick Vogel as head coach, says report

LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - The Los Angeles Lakers have agreed to a deal with Frank Vogel to become their next head coach, ESPN reported on Saturday (May 11).

Vogel will have a three-year contract, and his staff will feature Jason Kidd in a prominent role as an assistant, according to the report.

The Lakers were forced to reset their coaching search after Tyronn Lue turned down the opportunity to be Luke Walton's replacement.

Lue reportedly had the chance to run the team but considered the Lakers' three-year, US$18 million (S$24.5 million) offer a snub after discussing a five-year contract.

Vogel, 45, was head coach of the Indiana Pacers from 2010-16. He also coached the Orlando Magic from 2016-18, and has a career record of 304-291. The Pacers made five playoff appearances during his tenure.

Vogel reportedly made a strong impression during a meeting with Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka on Thursday and was on the short list to replace Derek Fisher in Los Angeles in 2016 before the job went to Walton.

While the Lakers are set to have new coaching outfit, the Cleveland Cavaliers have expanded their coaching search with four interviews in Denver on Saturday, according to ESPN.

Denver Nuggets assistants Jordi Fernandez and Wes Unseld Jr, and Portland Trail Blazers assistant David Vanterpool, were among the interviewees, according to the report.

The team also met with Orlando Magic assistant Steve Hetzel while the Cavaliers have received permission to interview Trail Blazers assistant Nate Tibbetts once the Western Conference semi-final series between Portland and Denver ends, according to the report.

Cleveland finished the season at 19-63, struggling in the first year of the post-LeBron James era.

The Cavaliers abruptly fired coach Lue in October after an 0-6 start and replaced him with assistant coach Larry Drew, whom they parted with after the season.