Basketball: LA Lakers crush Miami Heat to win 17th NBA championship, LeBron James named Finals' MVP

ORLANDO (AFP, REUTERS) - The Los Angeles Lakers dominated the Miami Heat 106-93 on Sunday (Oct 11) to win a record-equalling 17th National Basketball Association championship but their first since 2010.

Superstar LeBron James fuelled the Lakers with a triple-double of 28 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists, capturing his fourth NBA title with a third different team.

Anthony Davis added 19 points and 15 rebounds as the Lakers completed a 4-2 triumph in the best-of-seven championship series in the NBA quarantine bubble in Orlando.

The Lakers out-hustled, out-muscled and out-played the Heat, making sure the game would not come down to any last-gasp effort as it did when they were denied in Game 5 on Friday.

Los Angeles had blown it open by half-time, their 36 second-quarter points equalling the Heat's entire first-half total as the Lakers took a 64-36 lead into the break.

Four Lakers players had scored in double figures by half-time. Rajon Rondo was a perfect six-for-six from the floor in the first half as the Lakers built the second-largest half-time lead in NBA Finals history.

Rondo, who won a title with the Celtics in 2008, scored 19 points off the bench. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 17 and Danny Green scored 11.

The Lakers' 17 titles pulled them level with the Boston Celtics for the most all-time.

James won the Finals' Most Valuable Player Award. James, who won the award during two championship runs with Miami and one with Cleveland, is the first player in NBA history to earn NBA Finals MVP honours with three different teams.