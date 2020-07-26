Basketball: Knicks finalising deal to make Thibodeau coach, say reports

NEW YORK (AFP) - The New York Knicks are putting the final touches on a deal to make former NBA Coach of the Year Tom Thibodeau their next coach, according to multiple reports on Saturday (July 25).

The New York Times and ESPN reported the discussions were in the final stages, with ESPN saying a five-year deal was in the works for Thibodeau, who served as a Knicks assistant coach under Jeff Van Gundy from 1996 to 2004.

Thibodeau compiled a 352-246 record in eight seasons as an NBA coach, guiding the Chicago Bulls from 2010-2015 and the Minnesota Timberwolves from 2016 to January of 2019, when he was fired after a rift with standout Jimmy Butler.

In 2011, Thibodeau was named NBA Coach of the Year after guiding a 62-win season for the Bulls and a spot in the Eastern Conference finals.

He would be given the challenge of reviving a moribund Knicks squad that has struggled through six consecutive losing seasons and won only one playoff series since 2000.

The Knicks haven't won the NBA title since 1973.