Basketball: Jazz connect on 26 treys in rout of Hornets

CHARLOTTE (REUTERS) - Bojan Bogdanovic scored 31 points and Donovan Mitchell added 30 as the Utah Jazz put on another splendid three-point shooting display to defeat the host Charlotte Hornets 138-121 on Friday night (Feb 5).

The Jazz shot 26-for-50 on 3-pointers - reflecting a franchise record made from beyond the arc - a night after the team's NBA record of 11 consecutive games with at least 15 3-point baskets ended in a victory at Atlanta. Utah made 13 shots from 3-point range in that game.

Bogdanovic shot 7-for-10 on threes, making six of the long-range shots in the second half. That included four treys in a two-minute stretch. Mitchell drained five three-pointers on nine attempts. In all, eight Utah players made at least one 3-point basket.

The Jazz own an NBA-best 18-5 record. Mike Conley had 16 points, Jordan Clarkson posted 15 points and Rudy Gobert notched 12 points and 15 rebounds.

Joe Ingles supplied 10 points and 11 assists off the bench.

Conley, a guard, left the game in the second half with hamstring tightness and didn't return. He was 4-for-7 on 3s.

Hornets rookie guard LaMelo Ball scored a career-best 34 points to go with eight assists. He shot 14-for-27 from the field. Gordon Hayward added 25 points and 10 rebounds.

Charlotte lost its second game in three nights following a three-game winning streak despite guard Terry Rozier returning from a two-game injury absence to pour in 15 points and Bismack Biyombo tallying 13 points.

The Jazz led 69-54 at halftime and built the advantage to a 25 points by late in the third quarter.

The Hornets closed within 107-98 with just less than nine minutes remaining, but the Jazz hit enough shots to keep the margin at a comfortable level.

Mitchell's 3 put the lead at 128-116 with 2:58 to play.

The Jazz ended up 16 of 18 on free throws.

Hornets forward PJ Washington remained out of action with a foot injury.