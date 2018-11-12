Basketball: James Harden heats up with 40 in Rockets' first home win, LeBron, Lakers hold off Hawks rally

(REUTERS) - James Harden scored a game-high 40 points and Houston won on its home floor for the first time this season by beating the Indiana Pacers 115-103.

The Rockets, last in the league in field goal percentage, shot 36 for 74 (48.6 percent) and converted a season-high 20 three-pointers.

It was not all good from Harden however, who racked up a season-high nine turnovers to go with seven rebounds and nine assists.

Victor Oladipo led Indiana with 22 points on seven-of-24 shooting and Bojan Bogdanovic chipped in 20. Bogdanovic assisted on a Cory Joseph basket with 1:18 remaining that enabled the Pacers to claw to within eight points, but Chris Paul (26 points, five rebounds, five assists) responded with a driving layup with only 62 seconds left to play.

The Pacers had their five-game road winning streak snapped and lost to Houston for the second time in six days.

Trail Blazers 100, Celtics 94

Damian Lillard scored 19 points and dished out 12 assists and Al-Farouq Aminu sank a pair of 3-pointers down the stretch as Portland beat Boston to improve to 10-3 on the season.

It was also Lillard's first double-double of the season.

Jusuf Nurkic scored 18 points and grabbed 17 rebounds for the Trail Blazers, who have won four in a row and seven of eight. Jayson Tatum scored a season-high 27 points and Kyrie Irving 21 for the slumping Celtics, who have lost four of five.

Lakers 107, Hawks 106

LeBron James scored 26 points, including a put-back layup with 15 seconds remaining, and Kyle Kuzma added 18 as LA held off a late rally by Atlanta.

In just his third game with the Lakers, centre Tyson Chandler erased a shot by rookie Trae Young at the buzzer for his third block of the night and seal victory. The Lakers improved to 7-6 to move over .500 for the first time this season.

James had a chance to give the Lakers the lead from the free-throw line with 15 seconds remaining but missed both shots. Kuzma got the rebound, but missed a put-back shot. James rebounded that miss to make up for his free-throw booboos and give Los Angeles a lead it would relinquish.

Taurean Prince scored 23 points and Kent Bazemore added 21 for the Hawks, who lost for the fourth time in their last five games and the seventh time in their last nine. Young had 20 points, 12 assists for Atlanta.

Magic 115, Knicks 89

Orlando scored the first 10 points and never trailed on the way to a 115-89 rout of the host Knicks.

Orlando (6-7) have looked revitalised after a slow start to the season, winning two straight and four of the last five while the Knicks lost by at least 20 points for the third time this season.

Terrence Ross scored a game-high 22 points for the Magic while Nikola Vucevic had 21 points and 14 rebounds in just 26 minutes. New York native Mo Bamba had 15 points and eight rebounds in his homecoming while Evan Fournier added 12 points.

Kevin Knox led the Knicks with 17 points while Enes Kanter recorded a double-double with 16 points and 15 rebounds off the bench.

Hornets 113, Pistons 103

Kemba Walker and Tony Parker each scored 24 points, leading Charlotte Hornets to a 113-103 win in Detroit.

Veteran Parker matched his season-high against Miami on Oct 31, knocking down 11-of-18 shots and adding three rebounds and four assists.

Cody Zeller contributed 14 points, six rebounds and three blocked shots, while Jeremy Lamb chipped in 10 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals for the Hornets.

Charlotte forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist left the game in the second quarter with an ankle sprain.

Andre Drummond recorded his fifth 20-20 game of the season with 23 points and 22 rebounds for Detroit. The centre is averaging a league-best 16.6 rebounds per game. Reggie Bullock supplied a career-high 23 points and Reggie Jackson tossed in 19 points with seven assists.

Pistons forward Blake Griffin was ejected for a flagrant foul with 7:06 remaining. The officials ruled that Griffin made excessive contact against Malik Monk as the Hornets guard drove to the basket.

Bucks 121, Nuggets 114

Brook Lopez scored a season-high 28 points and Giannis Antetokounmpo had 22 points, nine rebounds and eight assists as Milwaukee handed Denver its third consecutive loss.

Khris Middleton had 21 points and Malcolm Brogdon scored 20 for the Bucks.

Lopez hit a career-high eight 3-pointers, six in the third quarter when Milwaukee built a double-digit lead, although he was predictably anaemic on the boards again with just four on the night. The 2.13m big man is shooting a career-high 41.9 per cent from downtown and averaging a career-low 3.2 rebounds per game.

Paul Millsap scored 25 points to lead the Nuggets, who received 20 points from center Nikola Jokic. Millsap added eight boards and six assists.