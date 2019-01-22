Basketball: Harlem Globetrotters to play in Singapore on April 5

SINGAPORE - For more than nine decades, they have entertained hundreds of millions of fans, among them popes, kings, queens, and presidents - including the late Singapore president Wee Kim Wee in 1991 - with their iconic brand of entertaining basketball.

On April 5, the Harlem Globetrotters will thrill fans in Singapore again with their slam dunks, well-choreographed routines and mesmerising skills at the Singapore Indoor Stadium as part of their 2019 Fan Powered World Tour.

They last visited the Republic in 2009.

Following the team's tour of Australia last year, Australian National Basketball League owner and executive director Larry Kestelman said he was delighted to continue expanding the Globetrotters' partnership with Singapore.

He said: "The Harlem Globetrotters have entertained millions of people all over the world for 93 years, and we are excited to bring them to Singapore for their only show in South-east Asia.

"We are in the business of delivering great family entertainment and the Harlem Globetrotters are just that. This is an event not to be missed."

Formed in Chicago in 1926, the Globetrotters were a force to be reckoned with as they popularised the fast break, forward and point guard positions, and even won the World Professional Basketball Tournament in 1940, before the event was discontinued after the 10th edition in 1948.

Over time as they worked comic routines into their act, they became known for entertainment.

These days, they take their unique basketball skills and wizardry worldwide to the delight of millions of fans, entertaining families and breaking down barriers and social divides in 123 countries across six continents. They also play for multiple charity organisations.

They currently hold 21 Guinness World Records, having set five new records on Guinness World Records Day last year, including Cherelle "Torch" George's most basketball underthe-leg tumbles in one minute (32) - their first record set by a female player.

George is only the 16th female player in their history and they also feature other stars such as 2.06m Nathaniel "Big Easy" Lofton, Shane "Scooter" Christensen, Angelo "Spider" Sharpless and 1.57m Jonte "Too Tall" Hall.

Basketball fan Gerald Chua said: "I have seen their antics only on YouTube and they always have some awesome tricks in their high-energy performances.

"I never thought they would visit Singapore so my friends and I would definitely be interested to watch them live here."

Tickets to the Harlem Globetrotters 2019 Fan Powered World Tour, which start from $29, are available to select groups from Tuesday (Jan 22) and to the general public from 10am, Thursday (Jan 24) at www.harlemglobetrotters.sg. Family packages (two adults and two juniors) are also available.

Ticket holders can upgrade their tickets with a Magic Pass, which allows them to go on court for a 30-minute pre-show exclusive interactive experience with the players.