Basketball: Free NBA broadcast for existing StarHub sports group subscribers

SINGAPORE - Basketball fans who are StarHub Sports Pass, Sports Group and Go Max subscribers will be able to watch National Basketball Association (NBA) games, which tip off on Oct 23, for free.

As the American league's official broadcast partner in Singapore, StarHub will broadcast up to seven live games per week through NBA TV, the NBA's dedicated channel.

The telco will also offer selected Playoffs games, and all of the Conference Finals and NBA Finals, as the NBA TV channel will be available on StarHub from Tuesday (Oct 18).

Other highlights include coverage of the NBA All-Star Weekend, the annual NBA Draft, selected games from the NBA G League and the Women's National Basketball Association.

Live coverage of the NBA Playoffs, starting from the Conference semi-finals to the NBA Finals will be broadcast on Hub Sports 2.

StarHub's vice-president for home product Yann Courqueux said: "A quick glance around the market, we see sports often offered as a premium content on top of a basic subscription, increasing costs and reducing accessibility to customers.

"At StarHub, we want to break boundaries and lead the change within the industry, by delivering these top sporting tournaments to our customers, at no additional cost, with no need for add-ons.

"We want to provide our customers with the No. 1 entertainment experience at best value. Our customers have waited long enough for the NBA games and we are thrilled to bring the adrenaline pumping action back home."

With no contract, customers can sign up for the Go Max OTT pack at $19.90 per month for the live coverage of the NBA games, as well as over 80 channels like BBC Earth and Blue Ant Entertainment.

Related Story Basketball: NBA Commissioner says league hit by huge financial losses due to Hong Kong tweet

Those who would like to also watch other sports can opt for the Sports Pass at $29.90 per month, with a 24-month contract. The offerings include the ongoing Rugby World Cup, Uefa Champions League, Bundesliga, La Liga, four tennis Grand Slams, and golf Majors across 15 sports channels.