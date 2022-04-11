Basketball: Frank Vogel reportedly out as Lakers head coach

(REUTERS) - For Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel, 2020 must seem a long time ago.

Less than two years ago, his team won its 17th National Basketball Association (NBA) title. With LeBron James and Anthony Davis leading the way, the Lakers were favoured to win championships in the seasons to follow.

But after being eliminated from the play-offs last week and finishing the 2021-22 campaign on Sunday (April 10) with a 33-49 record, Vogel is expected to be fired as coach of the Lakers, one of the NBA's most high-profile teams.

ESPN are reporting that the team will inform Vogel of his dismissal on Monday.

He was hired in 2019 on a three-year deal after Tyronn Lue turned down an offer to coach the Lakers.

After defeating the Miami Heat in six games to win the NBA championship in 2019-2020, Vogel's team lost to the Phoenix Suns in the first round of play-offs in 2020-21.

Before Sunday's 146-141 victory over the Denver Nuggets, Vogel responded to reporters' questions by saying he has not been told he would be fired.

"I'm going to enjoy tonight's game. We'll deal with tomorrow tomorrow," he said.

Injuries have been a major reason for the Lakers' disappointing season.

James, for example, played just 56 games, frequently sidelined by an ankle sprain. Davis, also bothered by ankle problems, appeared in just 40 games this season.

As of Sunday, online basketball outlets have not speculated who could be named the Lakers' sixth coach since Phil Jackson retired in 2011.