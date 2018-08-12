Basketball: Former Detroit Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy may call it a day after failing to get new job

(REUTERS) - Former National Basketball Association (NBA) coach Stan Van Gundy is contemplating retirement after failing to land a coaching job following his dismissal from the Detroit Pistons at the end of last season.

"If I could get a job (for next season), I had planned to coach," he said in an interview with the Real Talk Basketball with Rex Walters podcast published on Friday (Aug 10).

"Now, I really don't know. I'm really lost right now. I don't have an idea. My wife wants me to retire."

In the interview, the 58-year-old said he would be open to working in media or teaching at the college level.

"I want to do something, but if I'm not coaching, I don't want to work too hard," Van Gundy said.

"If I'm going to be grinding, then I want to coach. If I'm not going to be coaching, I want to be semi-retired, at least. I really don't know."

The Pistons fired Van Gundy in May following a 39-43 season. In four seasons serving as head coach and president of basketball operations, he guided them to one winning season, amassing a 152-176 overall record and getting swept in his only play-off appearance.

Van Gundy, who has also coached the Miami Heat and Orlando Magic, has a career record of 523-384. His head coaching career began in the 2003-04 season and includes a 2009 NBA Finals appearance with the Magic.